Dhull on rampage as Delhi beat Hyderabad by 46 runs

Yash Dhull smashed the daylights out of Hyderabad attack with a 36-ball 73 as Delhi recorded a comprehensive 46-run victory in a group B league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Tuesday.

Dhull, who has been in great form in the tournament, hit half a dozen of fours and an equal number of sixes to guide Delhi to an imposing 196 for 6 in 20 overs.

Ayush Badoni's 23 off 10 balls at the death and Himmat Singh's 47 off 39 at the start also helped in beefing up the score.

In reply, Hyderabad scored only 150 as main batter NT Tilak Verma (13) endured a rare failure.

Navdeep Saini bowled at a scorching pace, picking 4/17 in 3.1 overs. Skipper Nitish rana opened the bowling and contributed with 2/34 in his four overs. Delhi, now with four wins in five games, are tied on 16 points with table toppers Punjab but are placed second due to inferior net run-rate.

In another match, Manipur had 10 players getting dismissed for single digits as Punjab skittled them out for 40 in 14.1 overs. The required runs were scored in 5.3 overs, losing a wicket.

Brief Scores Delhi 196/6 in 20 overs (Yash Dhull 73, Ayush Badoni 23) Hyderabad 150 in 19.1 overs (NT Tilak veram 13, Navdeep Saini 4/17). Delhi won by 46 runs.

Tripura 159/6 in 20 overs (Bikramkumar Das 61, Wriddhiman Saha 1, Sudip Chatterjee 46). Puducherry 136/8 in 20 overs (Parvez Sultan 3/20). Tripura won by 23 runs.

Goa 131/7 in 20 overs (Eknath Kerkar 31, Suyash Prabhudesai 24, shivam Mavi 3/16). UP 120/8 in 20 overs (Rinku Singh 38, Lakshay Garg 4/38). Goa won by 11 runs.

Manipur 40 all out in 14.1 overs (Rex Rajkumar 25, Mayank Markande 4/4) Punjab 43/1 in 5.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 28 not out). Punjab won by 9 wickets.

