Left Menu

NBA-Opening-night rosters to feature 120 international players

The record for international players (121) and record for countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2021-22 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively. Canada is the most-represented country outside of the United States for a ninth consecutive year with 22 players featuring across the opening-night rosters of the NBA's 30 teams.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 22:30 IST
NBA-Opening-night rosters to feature 120 international players
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Opening-night rosters for the National Basketball Association's 2022-23 season, which tips off later on Tuesday, will feature 120 international players from 40 countries, according to the league. The record for international players (121) and record for countries and territories represented (43) were set at the start of the 2021-22 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively.

Canada is the most-represented country outside of the United States for a ninth consecutive year with 22 players featuring across the opening-night rosters of the NBA's 30 teams. Australia (10), France (9) and Germany (6) were next on the list followed by Nigeria, Serbia and Spain who each have five players on opening-night rosters.

The Toronto Raptors have eight international players, marking the second consecutive season the NBA's only Canadian team lead the league in that category. There are two games on the opening-night schedule, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics followed by the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global
4
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022