U-17 Women's World Cup: Japan beat France 2-0 to make it to quarter-finals

Japan beat France 2-0 in a group D league game of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup here on Tuesday as they clinched a quarter-final berth with this result.

In the same group's match in Navi Mumbai, Tanzania played out a 1-1 draw with Canada and moved to the last eight stage.

Colombo and Spain also qualified for the quarterfinals from group C with wins over Mexico and China respectively on Tuesday.

While Colombo notched up a 2-1 win over Mexico at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, Spain got the better off China 1-0 at Dy Patil Stadium here to finish at the first and second position respectively with six points from their three games.

Captain Marina Artero scored the only goal for Spain as she found the back of the net just after the hour mark. For Colombo, Juana Ortegon opened the score in the 41st minute, while Linda Caicedo made it 2-0 with a goal in the 74th minute, before conceding an own goal in the 81st minute.

The top two teams in each of the four groups qualify for the quarterfinals of the age-group showpiece.

Colombia will meet Tanzania, while Japan faces Spain on October 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)