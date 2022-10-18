National Open Athletics Championship: DP Manu clinches gold in javelin throw

Indian javelin thrower DP Manu clinched a gold medal in the men's competition at the National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Manu, who represents Services and won the National Games 2022 gold, threw the javelin to a distance of 80.32 m and improved it with 80.50 m in his third attempt. His sixth and last attempt went 81.23 m away and clinched him the gold, according to Olympics.com.

Former national champion Rohit Yadav got the silver medal after his effort of 79.80 m while Kishore Kumar Jena took home the bronze medal with the best effort of 78.05 m. No other athlete could cross the 80 m mark in the final. Rohit Yadav's best came during his third throw and the same was the case with Kishore Kumar Jena.

Pole vaulter Rosy Meena Paulraj and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji have already set new national records earlier at the event. The championships started in Bengaluru from October 15 and will go on till October 19.

National Open Athletics Championships 2022 results: Tuesday, October 18 Men's discus throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (ONGC - 58.15m), 2. Parshant Malik (Haryana - 55.10m), 3. Nirbhay Singh (Haryana - 54.88m) Women's high jump: 1. Abhinaya Shetty (Railways - 1.78m), 2. Kevinaa Annavi (Tamil Nadu - 1.76m), 3. Rubina Yadav (Railways - 1.74m)

Women's triple jump: 1. Poorva Sawant (Maharashtra - 13.18m), 2. Sheena N V (Kerala - 13.07m), 3. Karthika Gothandapani (Railways - 13.00m) Men's javelin throw: 1. DP Manu (Services - 81.23m), 2. Rohit Yadav (Railways - 79.80m), 3. Kishore Kumar Jena (Odisha - 78.05m)

Men's 800m: 1. Krishna Kumar (Services - 1:48.80), 2. Abhishek Singh Thakur (Madhya Pradesh - 1:48.82), 3. Prakash Gadade (Services - 1:48.98) Women's 800m: 1. Chanda (Railways - 2:02.49), 2. Pooja (Railways - 2:05.92), 3. Twinkle (Railways - 2:06.44). (ANI)