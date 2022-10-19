Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton frustrated in home stalemate against Forest

It was an encouraging point for Forest, however, as they moved off the foot of the table with six points. Brighton remained in seventh place with 15 points but after four games in charge, De Zerbi is still awaiting a first win.

Reuters | Brighton | Updated: 19-10-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 02:01 IST
Soccer-Brighton frustrated in home stalemate against Forest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Brighton and Hove Albion failed to score for the third Premier League game in succession as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by struggling Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Roberto De Zerbi's side dominated throughout but lacked a cutting edge as Forest hung on for a gritty point.

The first top-flight meeting between the sides since 1983 was hardly a classic as Brighton suffered a frustrating night in their 200th Premier League fixture. Forest keeper Dean Henderson was kept busy throughout as Brighton racked up the chances with Leandro Trossard and Solly March both having shots saved while Trossard hit the crossbar.

Tariq Lamptey and Pascal Gross both had good opportunities after the break for Brighton while Forest rarely managed an attack and failed to register an effort on target. It was an encouraging point for Forest, however, as they moved off the foot of the table with six points.

Brighton remained in seventh place with 15 points but after four games in charge, De Zerbi is still awaiting a first win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022