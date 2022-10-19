Left Menu

Soccer-Palace fight back to grab 2-1 win over Wolves

Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha struck second-half goals for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Tuesday. Both sides had early chances, with Cheick Doucoure hitting the post with a bouncing pile-driver for Palace in the fifth minute before Diego Costa scuffed a close-range shot for the visitors that was deflected wide for a corner at the other end.

Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha struck second-half goals for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Both sides had early chances, with Cheick Doucoure hitting the post with a bouncing pile-driver for Palace in the fifth minute before Diego Costa scuffed a close-range shot for the visitors that was deflected wide for a corner at the other end. Known more for his tricky dribbling and powerful shooting than his aerial ability, Wolves winger Adama Traore opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a superb downward header from Hugo Bueno's cross to give his side the lead.

The visitors could have gone in two goals up at the break after Traore was dragged down outside the box in first-half stoppage time, but Ruben Neves smacked the resulting free kick off the right-hand post. Palace levelled early in the second half with a goal that bore more than a passing resemblance to Traore's, with Eze ghosting in at the far post before firing a downward header back across the goal and in.

Odsonne Edouard flashed a spectacular bicycle kick just wide of the top-right corner midway through the second half as both sides put together some slick attacks, but struggled to convert them into efforts on target. Edouard turned provider in the 70th minute, picking out Zaha in the box for him to calmly slot home what proved to be the winner as the closest Wolves came was a Neves shot that was comfortably saved by Vicente Guaita.

The victory lifts Palace to 10th in the table on 13 points after 10 games while Wolves, who have only managed five goals in 11 Premier League games so far this season, are 17th on nine points.

