Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Amazon to stream first-ever 'Black Friday' game in 2023

The National Football League (NFL) announced its first-ever "Black Friday" game will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year, building on the relationship between the league and the streaming giant. The NFL already has a stranglehold on Thanksgiving broadcasts, with its annual lineup of Thursday games as common as turkey on the table in households across the United States for the annual American holiday.

Soccer-Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said defending champions France and Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar as they have a core group of players who have played together for a long time. Messi said Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain are always labelled favourites to win but the 35-year-old forward feels France and Brazil are the best two teams going into the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

US basketball star Griner, facing Russian jail term, sends thanks for support

American WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, whose appeal against a Russian jail term is due to be heard next week, sent her supporters a message of thanks on Tuesday, her 32nd birthday. The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, and was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony on drug smuggling charges. Her appeal is due to be heard next Tuesday.

Rugby-RFU working with Wasps, administrators to find possible buyers

England's Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday it was working with Wasps, the club's administrators and the top division Premiership to look into the possibility of a buyer taking over the Coventry-based side. Wasps made 167 players and staff redundant, British media reported, after going into administration on Monday, a week after they were suspended by the RFU.

NFL-Colts owner Irsay says removing Snyder worth 'serious consideration'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "serious consideration" should be given to removing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, as National Football League (NFL) team owners convened in New York for a quarterly meeting. Irsay is the first team owner to publicly support the possible removal of Snyder, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Soccer-Klopp receives backing as managers' behaviour comes under spotlight

Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's angry touchline rants during Sunday's stormy Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City have put the behaviour of managers in the spotlight ahead of a midweek round of fixtures. In a game beamed to hundreds of millions around the world, Liverpool's Klopp was shown a red card for angrily berating match officials in the second half after a foul was not given on Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah.

Soccer-Brighton frustrated in home stalemate against Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion failed to score for the third Premier League game in succession as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by struggling Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Roberto De Zerbi's side dominated throughout but lacked a cutting edge as Forest hung on for a gritty point.

Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013.

U.S. urges Qatar to be patient and tolerant with World Cup fans

The U.S. ambassador to Doha has urged Qatar's police and authorities to be patient, tolerant and transparent in managing more than a million soccer fans expected to visit during the month-long World Cup, he said on Tuesday. "We want to make sure that law enforcement ... is in the right place. We want to make sure that in the ministries there is a level of patience and tolerance for what the world brings when you invite the world to your country," Timmy Davis told reporters at the U.S. Embassy in Doha, describing his discussions with Qatar's authorities as "vibrant".

Neymar tells court did not participate in Barcelona transfer talks

Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr told a court on Tuesday he did not participate in negotiations over his transfer to "childhood dream" club Barcelona from Santos in 2013, but had signed what his father had told him to. Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)