Sports News Roundup: NFL-Amazon to stream first-ever 'Black Friday' game in 2023; Soccer-Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Amazon to stream first-ever 'Black Friday' game in 2023

The National Football League (NFL) announced its first-ever "Black Friday" game will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year, building on the relationship between the league and the streaming giant. The NFL already has a stranglehold on Thanksgiving broadcasts, with its annual lineup of Thursday games as common as turkey on the table in households across the United States for the annual American holiday.

Soccer-Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said defending champions France and Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar as they have a core group of players who have played together for a long time. Messi said Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain are always labelled favourites to win but the 35-year-old forward feels France and Brazil are the best two teams going into the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

Tennis-Rybakina still on track for WTA Finals with win over Pliskova

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina remained in contention for a WTA Finals spot with a 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Karolina Pliskova in the first round of the Guadalajara Open on Tuesday. Pliskova served for the opening set at 5-3 but the Czech was unable to finish the job as Rybakina battled back to force a tiebreak.

NFL-Colts owner Irsay says removing Snyder worth 'serious consideration'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "serious consideration" should be given to removing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, as National Football League (NFL) team owners convened in New York for a quarterly meeting. Irsay is the first team owner to publicly support the possible removal of Snyder, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

Tokyo prosecutors arrest CEO of ad firm ADK over Olympics -Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors on Wednesday arrested the president and two former employees of Japanese advertising firm ADK Holdings Inc over suspected bribery related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Japanese media said. The arrests mark the latest widening of a corruption scandal involving Olympic sponsors that has centred on a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, but has spread across corporate Japan.

Cricket-Sri Lanka injury woes mount before crunch Netherlands clash

Sri Lanka paceman Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of Thursday's crunch T20 World Cup clash against Netherlands with a calf strain in another injury blow for the former champions. Chameera picked up three wickets in Tuesday's big win over the United Arab Emirates in Geelong but hobbled off the field after pulling out of his run-up when bowling his fourth over.

Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013.

Neymar tells court did not participate in Barcelona transfer talks

Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr told a court on Tuesday he did not participate in negotiations over his transfer to "childhood dream" club Barcelona from Santos in 2013, but had signed what his father had told him to. Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

Soccer-Man Utd boss Ten Hag wants focus on football, not contracts

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants his players to focus on their performances and not be distracted by contract talks, with Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and Marcus Rashford among those in the final year of their deals. The trio, who all played in United's 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Sunday, have an option to extend their contracts by a year.

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks (knee) to miss rest of postseason

New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason due to a left knee injury. Hicks exited Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians following a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera in the third inning on Tuesday. An MRI revealed that Hicks' injury will take six weeks to heal.

