Soccer-Pulisic must be ready to seize opportunity, says Chelsea's Potter

Graham Potter understands Christian Pulisic's desire to get as much game time as possible ahead of the World Cup but the Chelsea manager said he has to make his team selections based on what is best for the Premier League club.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:09 IST
Graham Potter Image Credit: wikipedia

Graham Potter understands Christian Pulisic's desire to get as much game time as possible ahead of the World Cup but the Chelsea manager said he has to make his team selections based on what is best for the Premier League club. American Pulisic has made just two Premier League starts this season and has had limited playing time recently.

The 24-year-old is expected to feature in the United States squad for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where they have been drawn in Group B with England, Iran and Wales. "You can imagine my focus is on Chelsea," Potter told reporters on Tuesday. "I understand that all the players have ambition and want to play for different reasons, for their families, careers or World Cups.

"That's all fine but it's my job to select the right team for whatever game. Not saying I am right all the time, I am not but somebody has got to make the call. "With Christian I would say he has been fantastic around the place, been really good with team mates, contributed against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is pushing for a place, pushing for a start. Things change quickly in football and he needs to be ready."

Chelsea face Brentford in the league later on Wednesday.

