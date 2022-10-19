Left Menu

Cricket-Australia wicketkeeper Inglis cuts hand in golf mishap

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis is being assessed by team medical staff after suffering a cut to his right hand in a golfing mishap on Wednesday, just days before the team begin their T20 World Cup title defence. Golf has already cost England the services of Jonny Bairstow at the tournament after he was ruled out by a freak injury while playing a round in September.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis is being assessed by team medical staff after suffering a cut to his right hand in a golfing mishap on Wednesday, just days before the team begin their T20 World Cup title defence. Inglis, reserve to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in their 15-man World Cup squad, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a "normal golf swing" while on a morning round with some of his team mates, a team spokesman said.

Australia open their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday, a rematch of last year's final in the United Arab Emirates. Golf has already cost England the services of Jonny Bairstow at the tournament after he was ruled out by a freak injury while playing a round in September. The batsman slipped while out on a course and needed surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

