What Is the Future of Football in India?

Today, many would not regard India as a football country as only their dominance in cricket is well-known. Some individuals are not even aware that India has football leagues present on bookies like 22bet India, allowing fans to bet on their favorite teams as the season progresses. However, it is understandable because most people only consider football on an international level. But what many do not know is that a lot is going on underway that reflects the great potential for the future of the sport in India.

If you are not aware, you will find out soon. As you read on, you will find some uncommon information about football in India and we will also give you an insight into the future of football in the country.

Does Indian Football Have FIFA Recognition?

As you may know, FIFA is the presiding body of football, and football enterprises that are not under them are not official. But as for India, they have FIFA recognition. In fact, they hosted the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup which was their first time. And not only did they manage to pull it off, but it was also a grand success and a remarkable one in the history of the tournament.

That 2017 installment hosted by India broke the attendance record, setting a new high of 1,347,133. It was previously held by China and no country had succeeded in beating it since 1985 until India hosted the event.

India also attempted to bid for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup but they lost it to Poland. However, that did not stop them from retrying, and now, they are set to host the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. This also marks the first time India will host a FIFA women's football tournament and we believe it will be another major success.

Another thing that makes this 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup special for India is that it is also a debut for them. How many countries can boast of hosting a world cup in their debut year? Certainly not many. That shows how much India is working on their international football recognition.

What Does the Future of Indian Football Look Like?

Although football is not yet as large as cricket in India, it is treading a good path. Apart from the country's effort to ascend to greater international recognition, it is also making a conscious effort to make things better internally — creating better leagues and cups for competitors.

The Indian football league that exists today includes:

Indian Super League

I-League

I-League

I-League 2nd Division

State Leagues

Elite League

Indian Women's League

AIFF Futsal Cup Championship

They also have two active cups namely:

Super Cup

Durand Cup

One thing that makes India show so much potential is their focus on women's football too. The country is also making active efforts to build women's football which is a good sign.

As for stadiums, the country is rich with different ones but not many are dubbed international standard. So far the largest one is Salt Lake Stadium with a sitting capacity of 85,000. Next to it is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium which can handle over 60,000 persons. Although Ambedkar Stadium is recorded to have a capacity of only 20,000 persons, records show that it held up to 35,000 persons in the 2009 Nehru cup.

Since the country is planning to take international competitions more seriously, they are renovating several stadiums to pimp them up to international standards.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)