Soccer-Schalke sack coach Kramer after German Cup defeat

Struggling Bundesliga side Schalke 04 have sacked coach Frank Kramer following a 5-1 defeat by Hoffenheim in the German Cup, the club announced on Wednesday. Schalke are 17th in the league standings on six points from 10 games following a run of four straight defeats. Kramer took over Schalke in June, after the club earned promotion back to the Bundesliga under interim coach Mike Bueskens.

"After achieving promotion last season, our goal for the new campaign was to remain in the Bundesliga," sporting director Rouven Schroeder said in a statement. "Until recently we were convinced that we could turn things around with the current coaching setup, but from our point of view, we've now reached a point in time that we have to make a change.

"In the remaining five league games ahead of longer than usual World Cup break, we need to pick up points to put us in the best possible position for what is a hugely important second half of the season for the club." Schalke's only league win of the season came against bottom club Vfl Bochum in September, before a 1-0 loss to local rivals Borussia Dortmund.

They next face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

