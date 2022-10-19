Soccer-Lazio striker Immobile suffers hamstring injury
Serie A's joint top scorer Ciro Immobile has suffered a medium-grade injury to his left hamstring, his club Lazio said on Wednesday after the Italy international underwent tests. Lazio did not mention the timeline of his recovery but Italian newspaper Gazetta dello Sport reported that Immobile will be out until January 2023.
Lazio, who are fifth in Serie A on 21 points after 10 games, are due to play five league matches before January. Immobile, 32, is the joint top scorer in the Italian top flight this term alongside Bologna's Marko Arnautovic and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic with six goals.
