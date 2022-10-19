Left Menu

Cricket-England's Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury

"Results of the scan on Tuesday in Perth revealed the injury," the ECB said in a statement, adding that Lancashire's Luke Wood has been added as a travelling reserve. England, T20 World Cup champions in 2010, open their campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 19:07 IST
Cricket-England's Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury

England seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia due to ligament damage to his left ankle, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old will be replaced by fellow left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills, who was travelling with the squad as a reserve player.

Topley, who has picked up 22 wickets in as many T20 games, sustained the injury during a fielding drill ahead of England's warm-up game against Pakistan in Brisbane on Monday. "Results of the scan on Tuesday in Perth revealed the injury," the ECB said in a statement, adding that Lancashire's Luke Wood has been added as a travelling reserve.

England, T20 World Cup champions in 2010, open their campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022