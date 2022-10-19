Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Zinchenko, Martinelli doubts for PSV match

Zinchenko has not featured since the win over Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this month but Arteta did not rule him out of Thursday's match, allaying fears he would not play again before the Nov. 14-Dec. 25 break for the World Cup. The 25-year-old, who moved to Arsenal from Manchester City in the close season, made a strong start to the campaign before being hampered by the calf injury which has restricted him to six appearances in all competitions so far.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:21 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Zinchenko, Martinelli doubts for PSV match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Martinelli after both players missed training before Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven. Zinchenko has not featured since the win over Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this month but Arteta did not rule him out of Thursday's match, allaying fears he would not play again before the Nov. 14-Dec. 25 break for the World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Arsenal from Manchester City in the close season, made a strong start to the campaign before being hampered by the calf injury which has restricted him to six appearances in all competitions so far. Martinelli played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's win over Leeds United in the Premier League but has also been struggling with a slight calf issue.

"No they are not ruled out, but we will see tomorrow what we decide," Arteta told reporters on Wednesday. "(Zinchenko) had an injury in his calf, that's why he's been out for this period... I don't think so (there's anything to worry about)."

The fixture against PSV was scheduled to be played on Sept. 15 but was postponed due to a lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Arsenal top Group A with nine points from three games, while PSV are two points behind in second.

Arteta said it was vital for Arsenal to consolidate their position at the top of the table and open up a five-point gap before next week's return game in the Netherlands. "Really important. In Europe when you have the chance to take an advantage you have to do it because it's always very unpredictable what can happen in the next game," Arteta said.

"What I can say watching them and what they are doing domestically, internationally, (it will be) a really tough match."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022