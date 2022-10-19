Sports News Roundup: Jackets rally in OT as Canucks collapse again; Man United's Greenwood granted bail after private hearing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Dutch government to send official delegation to Qatar World Cup

The Dutch government confirmed on Wednesday that it would send a delegation to the Qatar World Cup in November despite a parliamentary vote urging it not to do so due to concerns over the Gulf country's treatment of migrant workers. Qatar, where migrant workers and foreigners make up the majority of the 2.8 million population, has come under severe scrutiny from human rights groups over the migrant issue in the run-up to the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

Soccer-Messi names France and Brazil as favourites to win World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said defending champions France and Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar as they have a core group of players who have played together for a long time. Messi said Brazil, Germany, France, England and Spain are always labelled favourites to win but the 35-year-old forward feels France and Brazil are the best two teams going into the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber returns from Seoul tournament amid hijab controversy

An Iranian rock climber who competed in an international contest without a headscarf said she had done so unintentionally, after she was widely assumed to have expressed support for protests in Iran. Footage of Elnaz Rekabi, 33, had shown her scaling a wall without her head covered during the Asian competition in South Korea while representing Iran, which has been swept by protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody.

NHL roundup: Jackets rally in OT as Canucks collapse again

Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:21 of overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied for a 4-3 home victory over Vancouver on Tuesday as the Canucks blew a multi-goal lead and lost for a record fourth straight game to open the season. Off a two-on-one, Yegor Chinakhov (two assists) slid a cross-slot pass to Gavrikov, who blew it past Vancouver goaltender Spencer Martin (29 saves) for the Blue Jackets' first win in four tries this season.

Golf-Los Angeles Country Club to host 2039 U.S. Open

The Los Angeles Country Club will host the 2039 U.S. Open and 2032 U.S. Women's Open, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Country Club, located on the edge of Beverly Hills, will host next year's U.S. Open on the famed North Course which was returned to its original George C. Thomas Jr. layout by architect Gil Hanse during a 2010 restoration project.

Soccer-Man United's Greenwood granted bail after private hearing

Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood has been released on bail on Wednesday following a private hearing after he was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault. The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

Athletics-McColgan's recent 10K records invalid after course found to be 150m short

Eilish McColgan's latest European and British 10,000m records set at the Great Scottish Run earlier this month have been invalidated after the Glasgow course was found to be 150m short, organisers said on Wednesday. Commonwealth Games champion McColgan had finished the Oct. 2 race in 30 minutes and 18 seconds but organisers said the course was "not laid out in line with the previously agreed plans" and apologised to the Scottish runner as well as the participants.

Neymar tells court did not participate in Barcelona transfer talks

Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr told a court on Tuesday he did not participate in negotiations over his transfer to "childhood dream" club Barcelona from Santos in 2013, but had signed what his father had told him to. Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

Soccer-Coutinho needs 'little bit of luck' to find form, says Gerrard

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover his form, saying the Brazil international needs "a little bit of luck" much like his team. Coutinho has not scored or bagged an assist in the 11 games he has played this season for Villa, who sit two spots above the Premier League relegation zone with nine points from 10 matches.

Soccer-Arsenal's Zinchenko, Martinelli doubts for PSV match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Martinelli after both players missed training before Thursday's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven. Zinchenko has not featured since the win over Tottenham Hotspur at the start of this month but Arteta did not rule him out of Thursday's match, allaying fears he would not play again before the Nov. 14-Dec. 25 break for the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)