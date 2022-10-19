We lost too many wickets in first 10 overs, says Zimbabwe skipper Chakabva after loss to West Indies

Following his side's 31-run loss to West Indies, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said that losing too many wickets in the first half of their innings cost his side the match. Pace duo of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder unleashed terror on helpless Zimbabwe batters, powering West Indies to a crucial 31-run win in their Group B round one match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Hobart on Wednesday.

"Bowlers stuck to their plan in terms of trying to hit our areas. They did pretty well to pull it back. We were happy to restrict them to 150. We went in with confidence that we will get there. Probably lost one wicket too many in the first 10 overs. Credit to WI and Joseph who opened up the gates. The pitch played very well throughout. Will be looking to bounce back on Friday," said Chakabva in a post-match presentation. With this win, West Indies are in the third position with two points and one win in two games. Zimbabwe are in second place with two points and one win in two games.

Batting first, West Indies put up 153/7 in their 20 overs. Johnson Charles top scored with 45 runs in 36 balls. A 49-run stand between Akael (23*) and Powell (28) turned out to be valuable for the Windies. All-rounder Sikandar Raza took 3/19 in his four overs. Blessing Muzarbani also took two wickets. Sean Williams also got a wicket.

Chasing 154, Zimbabwe were not really a threat and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Luke Jongwe (29) and Wesley Madhevere (27) tried to stabilise the innings and push things in their side's favour, but pacers Alzarri Joseph (4/16) and Jason Holder (3/12) had other plans. Akael, Obed McCoy and Odean Smith took a wicket each. Alzarri Joseph earned the 'Man of the Match' for his spell of 4/16. (ANI)

