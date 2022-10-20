Left Menu

Soccer-Superb Almiron strike sees Newcastle beat Everton

Newcastle travel to Tottenham Hotspur for their next fixture on Sunday after an increasingly desperate Everton, who are slipping down the table, host Crystal Palace the day before.

Reuters | Newcastle | Updated: 20-10-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 02:04 IST
Soccer-Superb Almiron strike sees Newcastle beat Everton
  • Country:
  • Australia

Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron scored a super first- half goal to secure a 1-0 win over toothless Everton in their Premier League fixture at St James' Park on Wednesday. Paraguay international Almiron curled a shot from the edge of the box into the top corner just past the half-hour mark as the sixth-placed home side claimed a fourth win of the campaign and moved to 18 points from 11 games.

It was a third defeat in succession for Everton, who had striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the starting lineup for the first time this season but lacked the quality on the ball to trouble the hosts. Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy fired above the crossbar with an early effort from the edge of the box before Calvert-Lewin headed over from a corner from what was Everton’s only real chance.

Bruno Guimaraes twice shot wide of the post in the minutes after the opener as Newcastle might have gone into halftime with more than a one-goal lead before they ceded the majority of possession in the second period but never looked like conceding. Newcastle travel to Tottenham Hotspur for their next fixture on Sunday after an increasingly desperate Everton, who are slipping down the table, host Crystal Palace the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
2
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022