Soccer-Real Madrid breeze past rock-bottom Elche

Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored to give Real Madrid a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday and the leaders also had three goals disallowed by VAR for offside in the build-ups. Real Madrid top the standings with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona who have a game in hand and host Villarreal on Thursday.

In-form Valverde gave Real the lead in the 11th minute with a brilliant technical strike from the edge of the area. The champions dominated the game throughout and had several chances other than the three efforts ruled out, one by David Alaba and two from Benzema.

Benzema extended Real's lead in the 75th minute after neat interplay with Rodrygo, who assisted the Ballon D'Or winner with a clever back-heel pass. Substitute Asensio added the third one minute from time, firing home a close-range finish from Rodrygo's cross.

