Soccer-Fred, Fernandes strike as scintillating United outclass Spurs

It did not take the hosts long to break the deadlock after the interval, however, with Fred's side-footed shot deflected past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris less than two minutes into the second half. United kept coming and deservedly put the game to bed in the 69th minute when Fernandes powered a strike into the net after another excellent flowing move.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 02:46 IST
Manchester United produced one of their best performances of the season as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured an emphatic 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday.

United rained in 18 shots on the Spurs goal in the first half without scoring, Antony's curling effort against the post and Marcus Rashford's powerful strike that was well saved being the closest they came to taking the lead. It did not take the hosts long to break the deadlock after the interval, however, with Fred's side-footed shot deflected past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris less than two minutes into the second half.

United kept coming and deservedly put the game to bed in the 69th minute when Fernandes powered a strike into the net after another excellent flowing move. The hosts had further chances to make the result more comprehensive, but two goals were enough to lift fifth-placed United to within four points of Spurs in third.

