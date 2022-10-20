Soccer-Milan keeper Maignan suffers calf muscle injury

AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan suffered a left calf muscle injury during training on Wednesday, the club told Reuters.

The 27-year-old has missed five games for Milan after struggling with a similar injury and it was hoped that he would recover in time for Saturday's home game against Monza.

The club said that the France international would be re-evaluated in 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)