Soccer-Milan keeper Maignan suffers calf muscle injury
Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 03:53 IST
AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan suffered a left calf muscle injury during training on Wednesday, the club told Reuters.
The 27-year-old has missed five games for Milan after struggling with a similar injury and it was hoped that he would recover in time for Saturday's home game against Monza.
The club said that the France international would be re-evaluated in 10 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- AC Milan
- Milan
- Monza
- France
- Mike Maignan
