Soccer-Klopp happy to grind out win over West Ham after Man City euphoria

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised his side's ability to grind out three points against West Ham United on Wednesday as they backed up their weekend victory over Manchester City. Darwin Nunez's header, his first Anfield goal, sealed another 1-0 win for Liverpool who have climbed into seventh place after a troubled start to the campaign.

While Sunday's success over second-placed champions City was an adrenaline-fuelled belter, the victory against West Ham was less dramatic but equally important for maintaining momentum. Nunez grabbed the headlines but goalkeeper Alisson, whose long clearance set up Mohamed Salah's winner against City on Sunday, made a crucial penalty save on the stroke of halftime from Jarrod Bowen, who had been fouled by Joe Gomez.

James Milner also made a crucial late block to deny Tomas Soucek an equaliser. "In the end, we needed Ali, we needed Millie's big toe and we needed a couple of things. Overall, I think it is a deserved three points," Klopp told reporters.

"It is a very important, tough period for all teams so you have to grind results out and now in three days' time the next fight is waiting already (at Nottingham Forest). "That's the situation and for the moment, all good."

OUTSTANDING NUNEZ Uruguayan Nunez, signed in June for an initial 75 million euros ($73.30 million), had his best half in a Liverpool shirt -- scoring with a great downward header and thumping another effort against the woodwork.

"He was outstanding. He is a massive talent and is only 22. He came from Portugal and he wasn't there for long, so not too long away he was in Uruguay," Klopp said. "He is a really big talent, we're really excited about him."

While Liverpool appear to have turned a corner, Alisson warned that there was still lots of hard work to be done. "We just stick together -- it was something that we were speaking about a lot, to stick together at this difficult time, difficult moment," the Brazilian said.

"Now things are coming, the results are coming but we don't have to be too excited about that. We have to keep our feet on the ground and just stick together, keep on working because it's a long and tough season for everybody." He was a little more animated about his spot kick save.

"I won't say too much about that but I think it was a good save. In football everybody studies everybody -- the strikers study the goalkeeper, the goalkeepers study the strikers or the penalty takers. I will not talk too much about my thing what I do -- sorry!" he said. ($1 = 1.0232 euros)

