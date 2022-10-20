Left Menu

Real Sociedad fan dies before Spanish league match

They tried to revive him before taking him to a hospital.The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.Spanish media said he was a 75-year-old Sociedad club member.The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family.In life there are many things more important than soccer, said Mikel Merino, who scored Sociedads goal in a 1-0 victory.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-10-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 09:18 IST
Real Sociedad fan dies before Spanish league match
  • Country:
  • Spain

The start of the Spanish league game between Real Sociedad and Mallorca was delayed for about 15 minutes after a Sociedad fan in the stadium fell ill and later died.

Emergency personnel were called in to help the fan in the stands. They tried to revive him before taking him to a hospital.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Spanish media said he was a 75-year-old Sociedad club member.

The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family.

“In life there are many things more important than soccer,” said Mikel Merino, who scored Sociedad's goal in a 1-0 victory. “This victory is for him and for his family.” Players were at the tunnel to enter the field when they were told to return while the fan was being attended to in the stands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022