Moutet uses some trickery to beat Nardi in Naples

PTI | Naples | Updated: 20-10-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 09:22 IST
Corentin Moutet drew whistles from the crowd when he showed off with a bit of trickery as he rallied past 19-year-old Italian wild card Luca Nardi 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first round of the Napoli Cup.

In the second-set tiebreaker, Moutet faked hitting an overhead by swinging his racket through the air then won the point with a drop shot instead. The 65th-ranked Frenchman required more than 3½ hours to finish Nardi off.

Also on the outdoor hard courts of the Tennis Club Napoli, sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez defeated home favorite Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 7-6 (3) to end an 11-match losing streak. Roberto Carballes Baena beat Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 and will next face second-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

Berrettini accepted a late wild card after losing his opening match to Carballes Baena in Florence last week.

Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen was leading Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 2-2 and Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo was leading Laslo Djere 6-4, 5-5 when both matches were suspended because of humidity and slippery conditions on the courts situated next to the bay.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

