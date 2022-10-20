Aishwarya advances in Girls U16 and U14 at Fenesta Open National Tennis C'ship

Aishwarya Jadav played regulation tennis to defeat Niyati Kukreti 6-4, 6-4 and enter the under-16 quarter-finals of the Fenesta Open National tennis championship Junior Week on Wednesday. Aishwarya said, "I won my match today and it was an amazing experience. I am looking forward to my next matches. Overall, it is nice to play again in the Fenesta Open. I was here last year as well."

"I am playing under 16, under 14 and doubles at Fenesta Open tournament. I think this will sharpen my match skills for my future tournaments. I am really excited and hoping for the best for my next match," expressed Aishwarya. In Girls under 14, Aishwarya beat Trisha Thakkar 6-1, 6-1. "Playing in the Fenesta Open is an amazing feeling," added Aishwarya, who was not short of energy despite a long day on courts.

Another top winner in the under-16 section was Riya Sachdeva. She outgunned second seed Aakruti Sonkusare 6-4, 6-1 at the DLTA complex. The upset win for Riya did please her as she had worked hard for it. "I played my pre-quarterfinals against Aakruti Sonkusare and won. I played really well today and beat the second seed. I put in my best efforts and hope for the best for my next matches," said Riya.

The top seed in the under-14 section, Harithashri Venkatesh outshone Anandi Bhutada 6-2, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals. "This tournament is really good and well organized. I am looking forward to playing more matches," said an elated Haritashri. Fourth seed Arjun Rathi was another big winner in the under-16 boy's section. He beat Samprit Sharma 6-1, 6-4. "I feel happy to win the pre-quarters at the Fenesta Open tournament. I would like to thank our umpires and ball boys who are constantly helping us during the match and also helping us maintain the decorum on the court," said Arjun.

Second seed Samarth Sahitha beat Vraj Hitesh G 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-1. "Today's match was good and I gave my best. I am waiting to put in my best even tomorrow," said Samarth Sahitha after winning. Arnav Paparkar, seed 1 in boys' under-14 also won. "I played really well and my opponent was also really good. The tournament organization is also nice. I am really excited for my next match," said Arav after ousting Hruthik Katakam 6-1, 6-0. (ANI)

