Left Menu

Australia mull Green, Ellis selection after injury rules out reserve keeper Inglis

Paceman Ellis, on the other hand, has taken 3 three-wicket hauls, one four-wicket haul in his five appearances.But none of them could give a cover for their wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in case of an injury.There was no ligament damage to Inglis, but cuts to the palm of his hand ruled him out of the T20 showpiece.The reigning champions Australia will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener here on Saturday.Its not looking good for Josh.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 20-10-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 10:53 IST
Australia mull Green, Ellis selection after injury rules out reserve keeper Inglis
Cameron Green. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Defending champions Australia are mulling the inclusion of gun allrounder Cameron Green and seamer Nathan Ellis in the T20 World Cup squad to replace injured reserve wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, head coach Andrew McDonald has said.

The 27-year-old Inglis sustained an injury in a freak accident while playing golf when his six-iron snapped and cut his hand open at the New South Wales Club in La Perouse.

''An incredibly freak accident to Josh, unfortunately," McDonald said on SEN's Whateley.

''He's potentially not going to take any part in the World Cup, so that's all to unfold.'' Indicating that Green was being considered, McDonald said: ''(Cam) Green is definitely a discussion point, (seamer) Nathan Ellis as well... (Ben) McDermott, (Josh) Phillipe and (Alex) Carey. There's a few (potential back-up keepers) people to discuss." A genuine allrounder who can bat at any position and bowl medium pace, Green was in red-hot form against New Zealand and India last month. Paceman Ellis, on the other hand, has taken 3 three-wicket hauls, one four-wicket haul in his five appearances.

But none of them could give a cover for their wicketkeeper Matthew Wade in case of an injury.

There was no ligament damage to Inglis, but cuts to the palm of his hand ruled him out of the T20 showpiece.

The reigning champions Australia will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener here on Saturday.

''It's not looking good for Josh. We've got a bit of work to do and a bit of a problem to solve this morning around our back-up keeper and also a back-up batter,'' McDonald said.

''It's damage to the palm of the hand which is less than ideal, in his right hand where he'd be gripping the bat and if he had to keep, the ball would be impacting that area,'' the coach added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022