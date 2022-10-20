We've enough talent to reclaim Johor Cup: skipper Singh

Having lost the title narrowly last time, Indian men's junior hockey team will be keen to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup which is returning after three years following the COVID-9 pandemic, said skipper Uttam Singh confident of his team's resources.

The two-time former champions squandered a 1-0 lead to go down 1-2 to Great Britain and settle for a silver medal in 2019.

''We have held several discussions at the training camp and we are confident that we have enough talent in our squad to win the title,'' the Indian Colts skipper said before leaving for Kuala Lumpur late on Wednesday.

The CR Kumar-coached side will open their campaign against hosts Malaysia at Johor Bahru on October 22.

They will also be up against South Africa (October 23), Japan (October 25), Australia (October 26) and defending champions Great Britain (October 28).

The top two teams will face off in the summit clash on October 29.

''Our team is excited to compete against some of the strong teams that will be participating in the contest. It will be a good chance for us to test our squad and to grow as a unit,'' Singh said.

The tournament is returning after three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India had won the tournament in 2013 and 2014, while finishing runners-up four times in the past.

''We will not take any team lightly and play as per the situation in the match. We will have to attack well when in possession but also be ready to defend in an instant,'' Singh concluded.

The Indian skipper played the Junior World Cup at home in 2021 where they finished fourth, going down to France. He also has debuted for the senior side at the Asia Cup earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)