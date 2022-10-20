Cricket-India to tour Bangladesh in December for two tests, three ODIs

Left Menu

India will tour Bangladesh in December for the first time since 2015 to play two tests and three one-day internationals, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Thursday. Rohit Sharma's men will kick off the month-long trip with the three ODIs, which will all be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram will host the first test from Dec. 14 with the second in Mirpur from Dec. 22.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:01 IST
Chattogram will host the first test from Dec. 14 with the second in Mirpur from Dec. 22. "The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," BCB chief Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

ITINERARY Dec. 4 - First ODI - Mirpur

Dec. 7 - Second ODI - Mirpur Dec. 10 - Third ODI - Mirpur

Dec. 14-18 - First test - Chattogram Dec. 22-26 - Second test - Mirpur

