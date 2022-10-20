Left Menu

Cricket-Green replaces Inglis in Australia's World Cup squad

The versatile Green is equally at ease batting in the top and middle order and is more than handy with his medium pace. "Anyone that can bat anywhere in the order and can give you a few handy overs can give you a different look if something were to go wrong with your top seven batters," coach McDonald told SEN Radio just before Green was drafted in.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:49 IST
Cameron Green. Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

All-rounder Cameron Green replaced Josh Inglis in the Australia squad for the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday after the wicketkeeper-batsman was ruled out with a cut to his right hand following a golfing mishap.

Inglis, who is usually a back-up to regular wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, was injured when a club snapped in his hand during a morning round of golf with some of his team mates and coach Andrew McDonald at the New South Wales Golf Club on Wednesday.

He added that they had more to consider than just replacing one stumper with another.

"You've got a little bit more scope than that," he said. "We've got to work out what a squad would look like going into a World Cup without a backup keeper and, and the scenario that (if) Matthew Wade were to get injured on the morning of the game, what would you do there."

Aaron Finch's team begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday in a rematch of last year's final.

