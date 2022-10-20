Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini; Tennis-Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals after Sabalenka defeat in Guadalajara and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors have filed an appeal to overturn the acquittals of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing great Michel Platini on corruption charges, they said on Thursday. Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court had cleared the two in July after a seven-year investigation in which both were booted out of the sport.

Tennis-Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals after Sabalenka defeat in Guadalajara

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia qualified for the WTA Finals after Aryna Sabalenka lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the Guadalajara Open second round on Wednesday. Russian Samsonova, who has won 20 of her last 22 matches, smacked 21 winners and broke the powerful Belarusian four times en route to a 6-4 2-6 6-2 upset win over the world number four.

NHL roundup: Blues claw past Kraken in OT

Justin Faulk scored twice, including the winner 2:10 into overtime, as the St. Louis Blues defeated the host Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Brayden Schenn tallied a goal and assist, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists for the Blues, who improved to 2-0-0. Robert Thomas added two assists, and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.

NBA roundup: Suns hit late shot to cap rally from 22-point hole

Damion Lee knocked down the game-winning shot with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 107-105 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals. Lee hit a 10-foot fallaway jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie to cap an electric Phoenix comeback in the season opener for both teams. Dallas star Luka Doncic missed a 3-point attempt just before time expired.

Soccer-Maradona's 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina beat Germany to lift the World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt he wore in the game has returned to his homeland. Germany's Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to the country's football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas on Wednesday.

Soccer-Nunez earns points for Liverpool, Man Utd outclass Tottenham

Liverpool maintained their new-found momentum as Darwin Nunez scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League, but high-flying Tottenham Hotspur suffered a reality check with a 2-0 loss at Manchester United on Wednesday. Chelsea's run of four successive league wins came to an end as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Golf-McIlroy dismisses Mickelson's view that PGA Tour trending downwards

Rory McIlroy said he did not agree with Phil Mickelson's assertion that the PGA Tour is "trending downwards" and added that golfers who joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series have thrust the sport into a state of flux. The LIV Series, which launched in June, has lured away some of the sport's biggest names with enormous purses while those who joined the rebel circuit are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.

NBA-Thompson reveals Barcelona's influence in Warriors' success

Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement in recent seasons has been inspired by Spanish LaLiga side Barcelona's "tiki-taka" brand of soccer, says shooting guard Klay Thompson. The Warriors, who kicked off their NBA title defense with a 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, have been a dominant force under head coach Steve Kerr, winning four championships in the last eight years.

Rugby-World Cup quarter-final spots up for grabs in final round of pool stage

England, New Zealand and Canada are already assured of quarter-final spots at the women's Rugby World Cup, leaving five remaining berths up for grabs in the final round of pool matches this weekend. With two third-placed finishers progressing along with the top two from each of the three pools in New Zealand, all 12 teams remain in the running even if it would take an unlikely series of results for winless Japan, South Africa and Scotland to advance.

Soccer-Confident Kepa relishing Chelsea run after fifth straight clean sheet

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga said his confidence has been boosted by getting a run of starts for Chelsea after he kept a fifth straight clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Brentford. The Spaniard, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea for 80 million euros ($78.05 million) in 2018, had been second-choice behind Edouard Mendy in the last two seasons.

