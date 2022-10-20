Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini; Tennis-Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals after Sabalenka defeat in Guadalajara and more

Robert Thomas added two assists, and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. NBA roundup: Suns hit late shot to cap rally from 22-point hole Damion Lee knocked down the game-winning shot with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 107-105 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini; Tennis-Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals after Sabalenka defeat in Guadalajara and more
American tennis player Coco Gauff (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors have filed an appeal to overturn the acquittals of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing great Michel Platini on corruption charges, they said on Thursday. Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court had cleared the two in July after a seven-year investigation in which both were booted out of the sport.

Tennis-Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals after Sabalenka defeat in Guadalajara

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia qualified for the WTA Finals after Aryna Sabalenka lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the Guadalajara Open second round on Wednesday. Russian Samsonova, who has won 20 of her last 22 matches, smacked 21 winners and broke the powerful Belarusian four times en route to a 6-4 2-6 6-2 upset win over the world number four.

NHL roundup: Blues claw past Kraken in OT

Justin Faulk scored twice, including the winner 2:10 into overtime, as the St. Louis Blues defeated the host Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Brayden Schenn tallied a goal and assist, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists for the Blues, who improved to 2-0-0. Robert Thomas added two assists, and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.

NBA roundup: Suns hit late shot to cap rally from 22-point hole

Damion Lee knocked down the game-winning shot with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 107-105 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals. Lee hit a 10-foot fallaway jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie to cap an electric Phoenix comeback in the season opener for both teams. Dallas star Luka Doncic missed a 3-point attempt just before time expired.

Soccer-Maradona's 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina beat Germany to lift the World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt he wore in the game has returned to his homeland. Germany's Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to the country's football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas on Wednesday.

Soccer-Nunez earns points for Liverpool, Man Utd outclass Tottenham

Liverpool maintained their new-found momentum as Darwin Nunez scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League, but high-flying Tottenham Hotspur suffered a reality check with a 2-0 loss at Manchester United on Wednesday. Chelsea's run of four successive league wins came to an end as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Golf-McIlroy dismisses Mickelson's view that PGA Tour trending downwards

Rory McIlroy said he did not agree with Phil Mickelson's assertion that the PGA Tour is "trending downwards" and added that golfers who joined the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series have thrust the sport into a state of flux. The LIV Series, which launched in June, has lured away some of the sport's biggest names with enormous purses while those who joined the rebel circuit are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events.

NBA-Thompson reveals Barcelona's influence in Warriors' success

Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement in recent seasons has been inspired by Spanish LaLiga side Barcelona's "tiki-taka" brand of soccer, says shooting guard Klay Thompson. The Warriors, who kicked off their NBA title defense with a 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, have been a dominant force under head coach Steve Kerr, winning four championships in the last eight years.

Rugby-World Cup quarter-final spots up for grabs in final round of pool stage

England, New Zealand and Canada are already assured of quarter-final spots at the women's Rugby World Cup, leaving five remaining berths up for grabs in the final round of pool matches this weekend. With two third-placed finishers progressing along with the top two from each of the three pools in New Zealand, all 12 teams remain in the running even if it would take an unlikely series of results for winless Japan, South Africa and Scotland to advance.

Soccer-Confident Kepa relishing Chelsea run after fifth straight clean sheet

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga said his confidence has been boosted by getting a run of starts for Chelsea after he kept a fifth straight clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Brentford. The Spaniard, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea for 80 million euros ($78.05 million) in 2018, had been second-choice behind Edouard Mendy in the last two seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022