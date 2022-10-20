Left Menu

Rugby league- Australian player Hampson dies in accident in Barcelona

Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson, 24, died in Barcelona, local police and the Queensland rugby league said on Thursday. (1300 GMT) whom the police identified as an Australian that was reported missing, a police spokesperson said adding he died after a 10-meter fall in what was most likely an accident. Queensland Rugby League's media officer Michael Hillier said his father confirmed Hampson passed away in Barcelona.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:33 IST
Rugby league- Australian player Hampson dies in accident in Barcelona
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Australian rugby league player Liam Hampson, 24, died in Barcelona, local police and the Queensland rugby league said on Thursday. Staff from the Apolo, a Barcelona concert hall and night club, found the body of a young man on Wednesday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) whom the police identified as an Australian that was reported missing, a police spokesperson said adding he died after a 10-meter fall in what was most likely an accident.

Queensland Rugby League's media officer Michael Hillier said his father confirmed Hampson passed away in Barcelona. Hampson, who played for the Redcliffe Dolphins in Queensland, was on a trip across Europe with fellow rugby players, pictures posted on their Instagram accounts show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022