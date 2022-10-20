Chennaiyin look to maintain intensity against Goa in ISL

Chennaiyin FC will look to maintain the intensity when they lock horns with FC Goa in their second home game of the Indian Super League here on Friday.

After kickstarting their campaign in style with a win over ATK Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin made Bengaluru work hard in a drawn game on their return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

''The result of the last match (against Bengaluru) could have been in all directions but we took a point. Having four points from two games is not bad,'' head coach Thomas Brdaric said during a pre-match press conference.

The first two games have seen Brdaric's men shifting the gears quite impressively and fighting back hard after their slow initial starts.

''We are in the process of team building. I have told players that it's a long road from the beginning till the end. We have to fulfill our strengths, abilities, and the desire to learn from our experiences. ''We need to deny opponent spaces to score goals. They must be attentive. When the whistle starts, you have to give 100 percent," the 47-year-old German coach explained.

The two-time champions will miss the services of their regular goalkeeper Debjit Majumder, who received a red card against Bengaluru. However, Brdaric is confident of a good show from his replacement Devansh Dabas.

In their last meeting at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin FC had beaten FC Goa 4-1 in the first leg of the semi-finals in 2020. The hosts will look to capitalize on home advantage once again and replicate a similar performance when they take the field.

The Gaurs, on the other hand, are coming into the match on the back of an away win against East Bengal FC in their opening game of the season.

