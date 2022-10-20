Knew we could finish as number one in our group: Sri Lankan skipper Shanaka after win over Netherlands
An unbeaten batting performance from Max ODowd went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 16 runs to secure a place in the Super-12 stage of the tournament
Following his side's 16-run win over the Netherlands in their ICC T20 World Cup, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said that his side had belief that they could be number 1 in their group. An unbeaten batting performance from Max ODowd went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 16 runs to secure a place in the Super-12 stage of the tournament.
"We knew that we could be the number 1 in this group, but we missed out in the first match. The boys have done well though, especially the bowling group. I knew the wicket was two-paced, so we wanted to bowl well in the first 10 overs and then control the game," said Dasun Shanaka in a post-match presentation. Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 162/6 in their 20 overs. An explosive knock of 79 off 44 balls with five fours and five sixes guide Lankans to a competitive total. Charith Asalanka also played a knock of 31 off 30 balls.
Pacer Paul van Meekeren (2/25) and Bas de Leede (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for the Dutch. Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten took a wicket each. Chasing 163, the Netherlands kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Max ODowd kept one end steady but he could not earn a victory for his side, falling short by 16 runs. ODowd scored an unbeaten 71 off 53 balls, consisting of six fours and three sixes.
Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/28) once again impressed with a three-wicket haul. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana (2/32) also delivered with the ball. Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando took a wicket each. Mendis was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning innings. (ANI)
