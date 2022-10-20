Left Menu

T20 WC: We bowled well in powerplay, let it slip towards middle and back end: Netherlands skipper after loss to SL

An unbeaten batting performance from Max ODowd went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 16 runs to secure a place in Super-12 phase of the tournament

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:56 IST
T20 WC: We bowled well in powerplay, let it slip towards middle and back end: Netherlands skipper after loss to SL
Netherlands cricket team in action. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Following his side's 16-run loss to Sri Lanka in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said that they let the match slip away in the middle and end overs despite bowling well in the powerplay. An unbeaten batting performance from Max ODowd went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 16 runs to secure a place in the Super-12 phase of the tournament.

"We bowled pretty well in the powerplay, little unlucky that the chances did not go to hand, let it slip a bit towards the middle and back-end. I would have loved to go through, (on qualification) it is not in our hands anymore and that's a disappointment," said Edwards in a post-match presentation. Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 162/6 in their 20 overs. An explosive knock of 79 off 44 balls with five fours and five sixes guide Lankans to a competitive total. Charith Asalanka also played a knock of 31 off 30 balls.

Pacer Paul van Meekeren (2/25) and Bas de Leede (2/31) were the picks of the bowlers for the Dutch. Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten took a wicket each. Chasing 163, the Netherlands kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Max ODowd kept one end steady but he could not earn a victory for his side, falling short by 16 runs. ODowd scored an unbeaten 71 off 53 balls, consisting of six fours and three sixes.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/28) once again impressed with a three-wicket haul. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana (2/32) also delivered with the ball. Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando took a wicket each. Mendis was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

