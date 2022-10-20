Left Menu

Soccer-Canada adds friendly against Bahrain to World Cup build up

Canada has added a friendly against Bahrain in Manama as part of their final preparations for the World Cup in Qatar, Soccer Canada said on Thursday.

Canada has added a friendly against Bahrain in Manama as part of their final preparations for the World Cup in Qatar, Soccer Canada said on Thursday. The match on Nov. 11 adds to Canada’s pre-tournament schedule that also includes an away match against Japan on Nov. 17 in Dubai.

"Bahrain have graciously agreed to host us, which provides the team with an opportunity to both acclimate to the middle eastern conditions and to gain important minutes at an international intensity for a number of players prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar final roster selection,” Canada’s national team head coach John Herdman said in a statement. Canada will gather in Manama to the run up to the World Cup which kicks off on Nov. 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Canada will face Belgium in their opening match on Nov. 23.

