Left Menu

India to tour Bangladesh in December this year

The tour will consist of 3 ODIs and 2 Tests

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:31 IST
India to tour Bangladesh in December this year
Team India. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday that Team India would tour their country in December this year. "The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for India's tour later this year which includes three one-day internationals and two Test matches of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2," said a statement from BCB.

This will be the first visit by the Indian side to Bangladesh since 2015. The tour kicks off with the ODI series with all matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The first Test will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram with the two teams returning to Dhaka for the second Test. BCB President Nazmul Hassan, said this will be a most anticipated meeting of the subcontinent's cricketing rivals: "The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh."

Honorary Secretary, BCCI Jay Shah echoed the sentiment felt by the enthusiastic and dedicated followers of cricket in Bangladesh and India: "I extend my best wishes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming bilateral series featuring India. The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans thanks to the massive fan following the two teams enjoy. We know how passionate the fans in Bangladesh are and I am sure they will be treated to some exhilarating contests both in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are very important and both teams will go hard for the win." Tour itinerary: India tour of BangladeshDecember 4: 1st ODI in DhakaDecember 7: 2nd ODI in DhakaDecember 10: 3rd ODI in DhakaDecember 14-18: 1st Test in ChattogramDecember 22-26: 2nd Test in Dhaka

Currently, both teams are participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which started on October 16 and will end on November 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022