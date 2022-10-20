Left Menu

"It is nice batting with Virat, he can teach you how to go through situations": Rishabh Pant

Pant is currently battling wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for the wicketkeeping role in India XI

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:16 IST
"It is nice batting with Virat, he can teach you how to go through situations": Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said on Thursday that it is nice to bat with Virat Kohli because he teaches players how to go through different situations in the game. "He (Kohli) can actually teach you how to go through situations, which might help you in your cricket journey going forward, so it is nice batting with him as always. It is good to have someone with a lot of experienced batting with you because he can take you through how to take the game on and how to maintain that run-a-ball pressure kind of thing," ICC quoted Pant as saying.

Pant said that there is nothing better than taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on a stage as big as T20 World Cup and he hopes to play when both sides clash on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pant is currently battling wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for the wicketkeeping role in India XI, but he could still play as a specialist batter to boost India's middle order in the match.

The wicketkeeper-batter experienced the feeling of taking on arch-rivals Pakistan during last year's event in Dubai, a match which Pakistan won by 10 wickets. "It is always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always. There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone," he said.

"It is a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. It is a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps," he added. Though Indian fans quickly forgot that match after the loss, Pant still has some great recollections of his 53-run stand with Virat and his quick knock of 39 runs.

"I fondly remember that I smacked Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over. We were just trying to get the run rate up because we lost early wickets and we staged a partnership - me and Virat. We were increasing the run rate and I smacked him for two sixes with one hand... my special shot," he added. At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers.

Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne). India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022