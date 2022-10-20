Left Menu

Vikas, Nitesh win bronze in India's best show at U23 Worlds in Greco Roman style

Vikas 72kg and Nitesh 97kg won their bronze medal play-offs with ease as Indias Greco Roman wrestlers cherished their best ever show at a global event by winning three medals at the U-23 world championship here.Vikas and Nitesh added to Indias tally on Wednesday night, a day after Sajan Bhanwala broke the barrier with countrys first ever medal in the championship when he claimed a bronze in the 77kg category.Vikas blanked Japans Daigo Kobayashi 6-0 in the bronze bout while Nitesh beat Brazils Igor Fernando Alves de Queiroz by techincal superiority.

PTI | Pontevedra | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:26 IST
Vikas (72kg) and Nitesh (97kg) won their bronze medal play-offs with ease as India's Greco Roman wrestlers cherished their best ever show at a global event by winning three medals at the U-23 world championship here.

Vikas and Nitesh added to India's tally on Wednesday night, a day after Sajan Bhanwala broke the barrier with country's first ever medal in the championship when he claimed a bronze in the 77kg category.

Vikas blanked Japan's Daigo Kobayashi 6-0 in the bronze bout while Nitesh beat Brazil's Igor Fernando Alves de Queiroz by techincal superiority. The result has come when only six of India's 10 Greco Roman wrestlers secured visas to travel to Spain for the prestigious championship. Four others were denied visa as the Embassy denied visa to overall 21 Indian wrestlers.

Vikas led 1-0 after scoring a point on passivity of his rival. He had got a chance to score more points but defended well from ground position.

In the fast paced second period, Vikas pushed his opponent out of the mat for one more point. He made it 4-0 with a take-down on a counter attack and followed that up with a gut wrench move to make it 6-0.

Vikas stayed strong in his defence too and maintained his lead in the remaining 100 seconds of the bout to ensure a walk up to the podium.

Meanwhile, in the women's competition, Ankush will fight for a gold medal in the 50kg category on Thursday night. She is up against Japan's formidable Yui Susaki, the reigning Olympic and world champion.

