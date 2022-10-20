Left Menu

Lafferty banned for 10 games in Scotland for sectarian slur

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:47 IST
Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty was handed a 10-match ban by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday for using a sectarian slur toward a fan.

A video showed the 35-year-old Lafferty appearing to pose for a photo with a fan who then expressed support for Celtic, the defending Scottish champion which traditionally is supported by people of Catholic faith.

Lafferty, who played for Rangers — Celtic's fierce rival in Glasgow — in two spells, was then heard using an expletive and derogatory term for Catholics and Irish nationalists.

Lafferty's current Scottish club, Kilmarnock, launched an investigation while the striker was pulled out of Northern Ireland's squad for Nations League games last month.

At a hearing held by the Scottish FA, Lafferty was found to have breached two disciplinary rules relating to “indecent or insulting words or behavior” and using offensive language including reference to a person's religion or beliefs.

The suspension takes place with immediate effect, the SFA said.

The length of the ban follows FIFA and UEFA guidelines on discriminatory behavior. AP BS BS

