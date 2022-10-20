Sports News Roundup: Blues claw past Kraken in OT; Suns hit late shot to cap rally from 22-point hole and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors have filed an appeal to overturn the acquittals of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing great Michel Platini on corruption charges, they said on Thursday. Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court had cleared the two in July after a seven-year investigation in which both were booted out of the sport.

Boxing-WBC champion Fury to fight Chisora for third time

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on Derek Chisora for the third time in his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December but the chances of him fighting Anthony Joshua appear to be fading. The 34-year-old Fury will face veteran Chisora on Dec. 3 having beaten him comfortably in 2011 and 2014.

NHL roundup: Blues claw past Kraken in OT

Justin Faulk scored twice, including the winner 2:10 into overtime, as the St. Louis Blues defeated the host Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Brayden Schenn tallied a goal and assist, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists for the Blues, who improved to 2-0-0. Robert Thomas added two assists, and goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.

Soccer-Potter looks to outwit Ten Hag as two improving sides face off

Chelsea and Manchester United both have reasons to be hopeful under their respective new managers, with Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag looking to outwit each other when the two teams meet on Saturday. Chelsea are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions since Potter took charge at Stamford Bridge in early September.

NBA roundup: Suns hit late shot to cap rally from 22-point hole

Damion Lee knocked down the game-winning shot with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 107-105 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals. Lee hit a 10-foot fallaway jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie to cap an electric Phoenix comeback in the season opener for both teams. Dallas star Luka Doncic missed a 3-point attempt just before time expired.

Paris 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony to be held on Champs Elysees and Place de la Concorde

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held in the heart of the city, with the spotlight being on the athletes at the Champs Elysees and Place de la Concorde, organisers said on Thursday. It will be the first time that the opening ceremony of the Paralympics will be held outside a stadium, and it will be attended by 65,000.

PREVIEW-Soccer-Hertha and Schalke already locked in battle of survival

The season may only be 10 matchdays young but Hertha Berlin and Sunday's league opponents Schalke 04 are already firmly locked in a battle for survival in the Bundesliga. Both clubs' pre-season expectations were far different with Hertha hoping that a 375 million euro investment in the past years by businessman Lars Windhorst would finally start yielding tangible results on the pitch.

NBA's Durant latest high-profile athlete to invest in pickleball

Two-time NBA champion and former league Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant on Thursday became the latest high-profile athlete to buy a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team. The Brooklyn Nets forward and business partner Rich Kleiman announced that their Thirty Five Ventures (35V) firm purchased a pickleball team that is set to compete in the 2023 MLP season.

Tennis-Gauff, Garcia into WTA Finals after Sabalenka defeat in Guadalajara

Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia qualified for the WTA Finals after Aryna Sabalenka lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the Guadalajara Open second round on Wednesday. Russian Samsonova, who has won 20 of her last 22 matches, smacked 21 winners and broke the powerful Belarusian four times en route to a 6-4 2-6 6-2 upset win over the world number four.

Motor racing-Verstappen shoots for record to end Mercedes' title streak

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen can equal a Formula One record in Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and officially end Mercedes' unprecedented run of eight constructors' titles in a row. Verstappen, last year's winner at the Circuit of the Americas, needs one more victory to join German greats Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as the only drivers to have racked up 13 wins in a single season.

