Soccer-Ronaldo not in Man United squad for Chelsea trip

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement on Thursday. United are fifth in the league on 19 points, one behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 10 games.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:42 IST
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement on Thursday. Ronaldo, an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench again by manager Erik ten Hag.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea," United said. "The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

The 37-year-old Portugal international scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season but has started only two league games this campaign. United are fifth in the league on 19 points, one behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 10 games.

