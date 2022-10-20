BWF Junior Mixed Team Badminton C'ships: India lose 3-1 to Malaysia

Indian team registered a 3-1 loss to Malaysia in its playoff match for position 9-16 at the ongoing BWF World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships at Santander, Spain on Thursday. India will now play Germany to decide positions 13-16 in playoffs, as per Olympics.com.

In the match against Malaysia, India started with Ayush Shetty going down to Justin Hoh in 6-21, 21-12, 21-19 in men's singles. Junior world number 3 Anupama Upadhyay, who was playing her first match of the tournament in place of Unnati Hooda, made things even with a 21-14, 21-15 win over Siti Nurshuhaini in women's singles.

Unfortunately, it was India's only highlight throughout the match. Men's double pair of Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer were downed by Fazriq Mohamad Razif and Wong Vin Sean by 9-21, 7-21.

The Malaysian team sealed the victory after the women's doubles duo of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag were defeated by Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting by margin of 10-21, 21-14, 13-21. India will be taking on Germany on Friday and on the other hand, Malaysia will face Canada, who had defeated Germany.

If India defeats Germany, they will play in 13-14th playoff next but in case of loss, they will be playing the playoff to decide 15-16th positions. After a 12th-place finish in 2019, India was hoping for some improvement but now will have to stay content with a finish in 13-16th position range. Their best showing was in 2008 when they finished fourth. (ANI)

