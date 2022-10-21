Left Menu

Soccer-Xhaka strike sinks PSV as Arsenal reach Europa League knockout stage

Arsenal qualified for the Europa League knockout stage with two group games to spare after Granit Xhaka's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Victory in the rescheduled A match, postponed last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth, means Arsenal will finish in the top two in Group A having maintained their perfect start after four games.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 01:15 IST
Soccer-Xhaka strike sinks PSV as Arsenal reach Europa League knockout stage

Arsenal qualified for the Europa League knockout stage with two group games to spare after Granit Xhaka's second-half goal secured a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Victory in the rescheduled A match, postponed last month following the death of Queen Elizabeth, means Arsenal will finish in the top two in Group A having maintained their perfect start after four games. The group winners secure an automatic last-16 spot while the runners-up face one of the third-placed teams dropping down from the Champions League in a two-legged playoff tie in February.

"We had really good moments where we dominated against a really good side. We lacked that final pass or shot but we're happy to win the game and we are qualified which is the first step," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "The difference between finishing first and second is big and we want to get the job done (next week).

Arsenal visit PSV next Thursday in the reverse fixture needing a point to guarantee top spot in the group. The hosts endured a frustrating first half as they dominated, and had nine shots to PSV's one, but struggled to create clear opportunities and did not trouble goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Arsenal also made a slow start to the second half before Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus all came close to breaking the deadlock, with Xhaka finally giving them a deserved lead in the 71st minute. Substitute Martin Odegaard played the ball wide right to Takehiro Tomiyasu who found an unmarked Xhaka and the Swiss midfielder swung a half-volley past Benitez for his third goal of the season in all competitions.

Arsenal sit top with 12 points, five more than second-placed PSV, with the win leaving them on the cusp of sealing top spot. "We had chance after chance and we didn't have the luck to score earlier but we had the passion to keep the ball, keep creating the chances and I think we deserved the win," Xhaka said.

"It gives us confidence. Everything is going well at the moment but for us it is not a surprise, we're doing a lot of work... We wanted to go through and are very happy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022