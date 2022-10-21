Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski double as Barcelona ease past Villarreal

Barcelona bounced back from their Clasico loss in style as they cruised to a 3-0 home LaLiga win over Villarreal with a brace from Robert Lewandowski on Thursday. Barcelona remained second in the standings on 25 points, three behind Real Madrid and three clear of third-placed Real Sociedad. Barcelona scored three times in seven first-half minutes starting with Lewandowski's strike from inside the area in the 31st.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 21-10-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 02:26 IST
Barcelona scored three times in seven first-half minutes starting with Lewandowski's strike from inside the area in the 31st.

Barcelona scored three times in seven first-half minutes starting with Lewandowski's strike from inside the area in the 31st. The Polish striker increased the lead four minutes later with a precise curling shot from the edge of the box to finish off a counter-attack after Pedri stole the ball from an opponent close to the centre circle.

Ansu Fati scored Barca's third three minutes later, placing a close-range shot into the empty net from a low cross by Ferran Torres. With the points secured, Barca took their foot off the gas after the break but comfortably held on to their lead.

