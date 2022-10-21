Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester off the bottom with victory over Leeds

Leicester City moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leeds United on Thursday, the visitors' seventh game without a win. Leicester saw out the win with ease to move above Nottingham Forest into 19th on eight points, one point behind Leeds in 16th as Jesse Marsch's side moved closer to the relegation zone.

Reuters | Leicester | Updated: 21-10-2022 02:42 IST
Leicester City moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leeds United on Thursday, the visitors' seventh game without a win. Leicester's second success of the season was secured inside 35 minutes as Robin Koch's own goal and Harvey Barnes's sweeping finish put the home side in command at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds ran out of steam in the second half, with home goalkeeper Danny Ward keeping their only shot on target in the match out when he blocked Liam Cooper's close-range effort. Leicester saw out the win with ease to move above Nottingham Forest into 19th on eight points, one point behind Leeds in 16th as Jesse Marsch's side moved closer to the relegation zone.

