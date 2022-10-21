Soccer-Aston Villa sack Gerrard after poor start to season

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following a poor start to the Premier League season that has left the team 17th in the table after 11 matches, the club said on Thursday.

"We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," Aston Villa said in a short statement on their website.

Villa lost 3-0 at Fulham earlier on Thursday.

