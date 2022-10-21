Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 04:30 IST
Factbox on Steven Gerrard, who was sacked as Aston Villa manager on Thursday. Born: May 30, 1980, in Whiston, Merseyside.

PLAYING CAREER * Played for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015.

* Won nine trophies with the Merseyside club, including the 2005 Champions League and two FA Cups. * Made his debut for England in 2000 and went on to make 114 appearances for his country, becoming their fourth most capped player.

* Ended playing career in 2017. MANAGERIAL CAREER

* Started with Liverpool Youth Academy's Under-18 team for the 2017-18 season. * Began his senior managerial career with Scottish club Rangers in 2018.

* Won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in the 2020-21 season as they went unbeaten in the league to win the club's first league title in 10 years. * Replaced Dean Smith as Aston Villa manager in November, 2021 and they finished in 14th place that season.

* Signed high-profile players such as Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos. * After winning 12 of the 38 Premier League matches he led Villa in, Gerrard was sacked following a 3-0 defeat at Fulham. (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

