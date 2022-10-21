FACTBOX-Soccer-Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Factbox on Steven Gerrard, who was sacked as Aston Villa manager on Thursday. Born: May 30, 1980, in Whiston, Merseyside.
PLAYING CAREER * Played for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015.
* Won nine trophies with the Merseyside club, including the 2005 Champions League and two FA Cups. * Made his debut for England in 2000 and went on to make 114 appearances for his country, becoming their fourth most capped player.
* Ended playing career in 2017. MANAGERIAL CAREER
* Started with Liverpool Youth Academy's Under-18 team for the 2017-18 season. * Began his senior managerial career with Scottish club Rangers in 2018.
* Won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in the 2020-21 season as they went unbeaten in the league to win the club's first league title in 10 years. * Replaced Dean Smith as Aston Villa manager in November, 2021 and they finished in 14th place that season.
* Signed high-profile players such as Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos. * After winning 12 of the 38 Premier League matches he led Villa in, Gerrard was sacked following a 3-0 defeat at Fulham. (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)
