Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com

Hans Niemann, the teenage American grandmaster at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal, sued world champion Magnus Carlsen, online platform Chess.com and others for slander and libel on Thursday and is seeking at least $100 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed at a U.S. District Court in Missouri, also lists Carlsen's online chess platform Play Magnus, Chess.com executive Danny Rensch and American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as defendants.

Soccer-Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors have filed an appeal to overturn the acquittals of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing great Michel Platini on corruption charges, they said on Thursday. Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court had cleared the two in July after a seven-year investigation in which both were booted out of the sport.

Boxing-WBC champion Fury to fight Chisora for third time

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on Derek Chisora for the third time in his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December but the chances of him fighting Anthony Joshua appear to be fading. The 34-year-old Fury will face veteran Chisora on Dec. 3 having beaten him comfortably in 2011 and 2014.

NBA roundup: Suns hit late shot to cap rally from 22-point hole

Damion Lee knocked down the game-winning shot with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit to notch a 107-105 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season's Western Conference semifinals. Lee hit a 10-foot fallaway jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie to cap an electric Phoenix comeback in the season opener for both teams. Dallas star Luka Doncic missed a 3-point attempt just before time expired.

PREVIEW-Soccer-Hertha and Schalke already locked in battle of survival

The season may only be 10 matchdays young but Hertha Berlin and Sunday's league opponents Schalke 04 are already firmly locked in a battle for survival in the Bundesliga. Both clubs' pre-season expectations were far different with Hertha hoping that a 375 million euro investment in the past years by businessman Lars Windhorst would finally start yielding tangible results on the pitch.

Soccer-Fans stay away from Qatar World Cup that doesn't make them dream

The Qatar World Cup was always going to be unique in several ways but one aspect FIFA would not have welcomed is that fans the world over are opting not to attend a tournament one supporter group said "doesn't make fans dream". There are many factors involved, which individually might have been minor deterrents but, piled together, have made supporters who routinely follow their teams at huge expense decide to give this one a miss.

NBA's Durant latest high-profile athlete to invest in pickleball

Two-time NBA champion and former league Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant on Thursday became the latest high-profile athlete to buy a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team. The Brooklyn Nets forward and business partner Rich Kleiman announced that their Thirty Five Ventures (35V) firm purchased a pickleball team that is set to compete in the 2023 MLP season.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe battles back in Stockholm

No. 3 seed Frances Tiafoe won two tiebreakers to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) comeback win over Swedish wild card Elias Ymer in the second round of the Stockholm Open on Thursday in Sweden. Despite Ymer winning 47 of his 59 first-service points (80 percent) and holding a 20-11 advantage in aces, Tiafoe controlled both tiebreakers. He leapt out to a 6-0 lead in the second-set tiebreaker and won it on his fifth set point before cruising in the third-set showdown as well.

Soccer-Ronaldo not in Man United squad for Chelsea trip

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement on Thursday. Ronaldo, an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur, walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench again by manager Erik ten Hag.

Motor racing-Verstappen shoots for record to end Mercedes' title streak

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen can equal a Formula One record in Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and officially end Mercedes' unprecedented run of eight constructors' titles in a row. Verstappen, last year's winner at the Circuit of the Americas, needs one more victory to join German greats Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as the only drivers to have racked up 13 wins in a single season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)