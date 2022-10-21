Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com

Hans Niemann, the teenage American grandmaster at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal, sued world champion Magnus Carlsen, online platform Chess.com and others for slander and libel on Thursday and is seeking at least $100 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed at a U.S. District Court in Missouri, also lists Carlsen's online chess platform Play Magnus, Chess.com executive Danny Rensch and American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as defendants.

Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara

Victoria Azarenka battled past Madison Keys 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 in Guadalajara on Thursday, ending the American's hopes of reaching the WTA Finals and setting up a quarter-final showdown with Coco Gauff, who rolled past Italian Martina Trevisan 6-0 6-3. It will be the first meeting between the 33-year-old twice major winner Azarenka and the American 15 years her junior, after overcoming second-set blunders to dispatch Keys in a tense two hours and 14 minutes.

Boxing-WBC champion Fury to fight Chisora for third time

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on Derek Chisora for the third time in his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December but the chances of him fighting Anthony Joshua appear to be fading. The 34-year-old Fury will face veteran Chisora on Dec. 3 having beaten him comfortably in 2011 and 2014.

Reports: Pistons place exec on leave over alleged misconduct

The Detroit Pistons placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave from the organization after an internal claim of workplace misconduct in connection with a former female employee, according to multiple media reports on Thursday. Murphy received a promotion to the assistant general manager earlier this year after previously holding the title of president and general manager of the G-League affiliate Motor City Cruise.

NBA's Durant latest high-profile athlete to invest in pickleball

Two-time NBA champion and former league Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant on Thursday became the latest high-profile athlete to buy a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team. The Brooklyn Nets forward and business partner Rich Kleiman announced that their Thirty Five Ventures (35V) firm purchased a pickleball team that is set to compete in the 2023 MLP season.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe battles back in Stockholm

No. 3 seed Frances Tiafoe won two tiebreakers to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) comeback win over Swedish wild card Elias Ymer in the second round of the Stockholm Open on Thursday in Sweden. Despite Ymer winning 47 of his 59 first-service points (80 percent) and holding a 20-11 advantage in aces, Tiafoe controlled both tiebreakers. He leaped out to a 6-0 lead in the second-set tiebreaker and won it on his fifth set point before cruising in the third-set showdown as well.

Soccer-Aston Villa sack Gerrard after poor start to season

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following a poor start to the Premier League season that has left the team 17th in the table after 11 matches, the club said on Thursday. "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," Aston Villa said in a short statement on their website.

Tony Brown, the longtime NBA ref, dies after cancer battle

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died Thursday at the age of 55 after battling cancer, the league announced. Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the beginning of 2021, but he came back to assist in the league's replay center last season, according to multiple media reports.

Soccer-Ronaldo not in Man United squad for Chelsea trip

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement on Thursday. Ronaldo, an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur, walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench again by manager Erik ten Hag.

Rugby league-'Respect our decision': Manly players open up on pride jersey boycott

Two of the seven Manly players who declined to wear a "pride" jersey in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) have broken their silence on the furore, saying they hope people can respect their decision and move on. The players stood down from an NRL match against the Sydney Roosters in July on religious and cultural grounds rather than wear the rainbow-decorated jersey which was intended to symbolise inclusiveness.

