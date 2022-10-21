Left Menu

BWF World Jr Mixed Team C'ships: India lose 1-3 to Malaysia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:34 IST
BWF World Jr Mixed Team C'ships: India lose 1-3 to Malaysia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian team was handed a 1-3 defeat by Malaysia at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Santander, Spain.

Junior world number 3 Anupama Upadhyaya was the sole Indian to win her fixture on Thursday.

In the men's singles, Ayush Shetty went down to Justin Hoh 21-6 12-21 19-21 to give Malaysia the lead.

However, Anupama was able to restore parity by eking out a 21-14 21-15 win over Siti Nurshuhaini in the women's singles.

But the men's double pair of Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer was not able to carry forward the momentum and received a 9-21 7-21 thrashing from Fazriq Mohamad Razif and Wong Vin Sean.

With India trailing 1-2, the women's doubles pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag fought hard but crumbled under pressure, going down 10-21 21-14 13-21 to Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting.

India had finished behind China in the second position in their group. Only the team finishing at the top qualifies for the quarterfinals, while the second-placed teams compete for places 9-16.

After the loss, India will now take on Germany in the 13-16 playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022